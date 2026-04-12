Arjun Prasad arrested by Delhi Police after nearly 14 years

Arjun Prasad pulled off major heists

Prasad wasn't just any criminal; he pulled off major heists, like the 2012 Punjabi Bagh gold theft and a ₹40 lakh dacoity in Ludhiana.

His gang often planted insiders to help with their plans, even using minors at times.

With around 20 cases against him, police are now working to find his accomplices and recover stolen loot, hoping this arrest will finally close some long-standing cases.