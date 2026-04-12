Arjun Prasad arrested by Delhi Police after nearly 14 years
India
After nearly 14 years dodging police, Arjun Prasad, a name that kept popping up in robbery and dacoity cases across Delhi and Punjab, has finally been arrested.
He was living under a fake identity in Janki Nagar, Uttar Pradesh, when Delhi Police tracked him down.
Prasad had been evading arrest since 2012 and was later declared a proclaimed offender.
Arjun Prasad pulled off major heists
Prasad wasn't just any criminal; he pulled off major heists, like the 2012 Punjabi Bagh gold theft and a ₹40 lakh dacoity in Ludhiana.
His gang often planted insiders to help with their plans, even using minors at times.
With around 20 cases against him, police are now working to find his accomplices and recover stolen loot, hoping this arrest will finally close some long-standing cases.