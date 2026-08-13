Armed attackers torch 10 homes and church in Kangpokpi Manipur
India
On Tuesday night, Tokpa Naga village in Manipur's Kangpokpi district saw a shocking attack: armed persons set fire to 10 homes and a church around 9:30pm.
The area is supposed to be under tight security, so people are now questioning how this could happen with security forces nearby.
Liangmai Naga Council demands arrests, protection
The Liangmai Naga Council (LNC) strongly condemned the violence, saying homes and places of worship should never be targeted.
They are upset about the alleged lack of response from security personnel and want those responsible arrested quickly.
The LNC is also asking for better protection in the area and help for families who lost their homes.