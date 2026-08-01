Why Indian Army's 'Xtreme Weather' diesel launch matters
What's the story
The Indian Army has launched an indigenous fuel, Xtreme Weather Grade (XWG) diesel, to enhance its combat readiness in Eastern Ladakh. The new fuel is specifically designed to ensure the mobility and operational availability of combat and logistics vehicles in extreme weather conditions. This development comes as the army expands its infrastructure in Eastern Ladakh, where hundreds of tanks and infantry combat vehicles are stationed along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).
Fuel advantages
Regular diesel thickens at low temperatures
Regular diesel tends to thicken and clog filters at sub-zero temperatures, making vehicle operations difficult in snow-bound and high-altitude areas.
XWG Diesel, however, remains effective at temperatures as low as -42°C.
It meets BS-VI standards and IS 1460:2025 specifications, allowing it to be used across the Army's existing fleet without any engine modifications or re-homologation.
Maintenance facilities
Army sets up vehicle maintenance facilities at Nyoma, DBO sector
To keep its armored vehicles battle-ready, the Indian Army has set up two of the world's highest armored vehicle maintenance and repair facilities at Nyoma and the DBO sector.
These facilities are located at altitudes above 14,500 feet.
They ensure that combat fleets such as T-90 and T-72 tanks, BMP-2K infantry combat vehicles, and K-9 Vajra self-propelled howitzers remain operational despite harsh terrain and extreme cold temperatures.
Chief's endorsement
Game-changing indigenous innovation
The Chief of Army Staff has hailed the development of XWG Diesel as a "game-changing indigenous innovation."
He said it would enhance operational readiness and mission reliability while eliminating cumbersome practices previously adopted to keep vehicles functional in severe winters.
The fuel was developed in collaboration with oil marketing firms within a short time frame of less than a year.
Future prospects
XWG Diesel to be available for civilians
The Chief of Army Staff also expressed confidence in future collaborations for specialized fuels tailored to the army's diverse operational needs.
The XWG Diesel will also be made available to civilians living in these areas who face severe winter conditions.
This development further strengthens the military's preparedness along its frigid frontiers and ensures that both men and machines are not stressed due to extreme weather conditions.