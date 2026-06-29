Army and police standoff in Kishtwar raises coordination concerns India Jun 29, 2026

An unusual standoff between Army and police in Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir, has put the spotlight on how well different agencies work together in tense areas.

It all started when an Army vehicle held up the deputy commissioner's convoy on a narrow road, leading to a heated exchange before things calmed down.

Locals are worried these kinds of incidents could get out of hand if not managed carefully.