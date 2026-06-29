Army and police standoff in Kishtwar raises coordination concerns
India
An unusual standoff between Army and police in Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir, has put the spotlight on how well different agencies work together in tense areas.
It all started when an Army vehicle held up the deputy commissioner's convoy on a narrow road, leading to a heated exchange before things calmed down.
Locals are worried these kinds of incidents could get out of hand if not managed carefully.
Officials discuss coordination and public trust
After the incident, officials began discussing ways to improve communication and teamwork between security forces and civil administration.
As one official put it, the incident underlines the need for better coordination.
The goal now is to keep things running smoothly and maintain public trust in sensitive regions.