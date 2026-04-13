Army brigadier, son assaulted in front of cops in Delhi

Inaction

Police van present during attack

When he tried to save his son, the accused also allegedly manhandled him. He told IANS that the police, whom he had called, did not intervene. He also alleged that the Vasant Vihar police station initially refused to register their FIR when they tried reporting the crime. He said the police asked for a Medico-Legal Case (MLC), but no one from the police accompanied him to the hospital. Later, he went to RR hospital on his own for MLC.