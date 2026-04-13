Army brigadier, son assaulted in front of cops in Delhi
What's the story
A serving Indian Army Brigadier and his son were allegedly attacked by a group of eight to 10 men in Vasant Enclave, South Delhi, late on Friday night. The incident took place around 10:00pm when the officer objected to two men drinking inside a parked car near their residential society. The situation escalated after the two men called for reinforcements, with seven to eight others arriving in multiple vehicles and assaulting the brigadier's son.
Inaction
Police van present during attack
When he tried to save his son, the accused also allegedly manhandled him. He told IANS that the police, whom he had called, did not intervene. He also alleged that the Vasant Vihar police station initially refused to register their FIR when they tried reporting the crime. He said the police asked for a Medico-Legal Case (MLC), but no one from the police accompanied him to the hospital. Later, he went to RR hospital on his own for MLC.
Twitter Post
Police didn't file FIR
Army Brigadier, son was assaulted in front of cops, claimed officers— IANS (@ians_india) April 13, 2026
An Army brigadier who is posted in Gujrat and lives in Delhi with family , have been assaulted by few people in front of Delhi police PCR personnel. He said while talking to IANS that on Saturday night, after… https://t.co/XQXisOI72I pic.twitter.com/PbeMCOzbHC
Response
Army demands swift probe
The Army has taken serious cognizance of the case and directed a Military Police team to assist the officer. They have also approached Delhi Police for an expeditious investigation. Colonel Danvir Singh, who said he had spoken directly to the brigadier, noted that the officer didn't expect such an incident in his own society. The brigadier had served in several operations in Kashmir and across the Line of Control.