Army dog Tyson shot in leg during Kishtwar encounter
Army dog Tyson was shot in the leg during a gunfight with Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists in Kishtwar's Chatroo area on Sunday.
Even after getting hurt, Tyson led the team straight to a hidden spot where two or three terrorists—including top commander Saifullah Baloch, who had a ₹5 lakh bounty—were killed.
Tyson sent ahead to confirm militants' position
This was a joint effort by 2 Para Special Forces, J&K Police's Special Operations Group, and CRPF.
Acting on intel about militants hiding out in the forest, they sent Tyson ahead to confirm their position.
The gunbattle ended with the hut catching fire, the bodies later recovered charred, and two AK-47s recovered from the site.
Tyson airlifted for treatment, is stable now
Tyson's bravery made all the difference—he was airlifted for treatment and is stable now.
The operation (called Trashi-I) took place during 15 days of search-and-combing operations in the snow-covered Chatroo forest belt, which had already seen tough encounters last month.