Army havildar Narayan Lal killed on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Kota
India
A sudden crash on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Kota took the life of army soldier Havildar Narayan Lal, 30, from Vijayawada.
Around 2:15pm a speeding trailer truck hit a parked Army vehicle near Jalimpura toll plaza.
Another soldier, Deepak, 35, was injured and was transferred to the Army Hospital in Kota.
Police detained trailer driver, probe begins
The impact scattered empty gas cylinders all over the road and even sent one of the truck's tires climbing onto a wall.
Sadly, Lal was caught under the rear tire and did not survive.
Police quickly responded: Deepak got medical help, while officers detained the trailer driver and started an investigation to figure out exactly what went wrong.