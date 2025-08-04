Army officer didn't hit anyone, claims witness in SpiceJet case
A witness at Srinagar Airport is challenging SpiceJet's claim that an Army officer assaulted staff over excess baggage.
Instead, the eyewitness says there was no assault and suggests airline staff may have staged injuries to file a police case.
They're urging for a fair investigation and feel the media rushed to report only one side.
The witness also described the officer as respectful and without any check-in bags.
SpiceJet's version of the incident
SpiceJet alleges the officer refused to pay extra for heavy cabin bags, then attacked four staff—causing serious injuries like a spinal fracture and broken jaw.
CCTV footage reportedly shows punches thrown and even a queue stand used as a weapon.
An FIR has been filed, four staff were hospitalized, and the Indian Army says it's cooperating with investigators.