Army officer didn't hit anyone, claims witness in SpiceJet case India Aug 04, 2025

A witness at Srinagar Airport is challenging SpiceJet's claim that an Army officer assaulted staff over excess baggage.

Instead, the eyewitness says there was no assault and suggests airline staff may have staged injuries to file a police case.

They're urging for a fair investigation and feel the media rushed to report only one side.

The witness also described the officer as respectful and without any check-in bags.