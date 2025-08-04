Woman killed for refusing to convert to Islam, marry man
In Burhanpur, Madhya Pradesh, 35-year-old Bhagyashree Namdev Dhanuk was allegedly murdered inside her home by Sheikh Raees (42) after she refused to convert to Islam and marry him.
Bhagyashree had faced repeated harassment and physical abuse from Raees over these demands.
Raees arrested, charged under murder and atrocity laws
Raees was arrested soon after the incident and charged under murder and atrocity laws.
Bhagyashree's sister shared that she had filed a police complaint against Raees days earlier, but he was released on bail—which sparked protests from local groups accusing police of negligence.
Former minister Archana Chitnis visited the family, demanding action against officials who failed to prevent the crime.
Authorities have also seized illegal properties linked to Raees as investigations continue.