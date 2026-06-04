Army police CRPF launch Operation Sheruwali in Gambhir Mughlan forest India Jun 04, 2026

Security forces in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir, have launched Operation Sheruwali, a joint effort by the army, police, and CRPF, to track down suspected militants hiding in the tough Gambhir Mughlan forest area.

The mission kicked off after specific intelligence inputs indicated the presence of suspected terrorists in the region, and teams are now working together with extra surveillance to secure the region.