Army police CRPF launch Operation Sheruwali in Gambhir Mughlan forest
Security forces in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir, have launched Operation Sheruwali, a joint effort by the army, police, and CRPF, to track down suspected militants hiding in the tough Gambhir Mughlan forest area.
The mission kicked off after specific intelligence inputs indicated the presence of suspected terrorists in the region, and teams are now working together with extra surveillance to secure the region.
Rajouri reports 45 forest fires
While security forces focus on militants, Rajouri is also dealing with a surge in forest fires: 45 incidents reported over the past three months.
Hot, dry weather has made things worse in places like Sialsui Khadar forest.
Thankfully, recent rainfall is expected to help slow down these fires and ease some of the pressure on local communities.