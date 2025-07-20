Indian Army's 1st batch of Apache helicopters to arrive soon

The Indian Army is set to receive its first batch of three Apache attack helicopters on July 22, according to India Today, which cited sources familiar with the delivery schedule. The helicopters are part of a $600 million deal signed with the United States in 2020 for six units. The initial delivery was expected between May and June 2024, but has been delayed to December 2024 due to supply chain disruptions and technical issues faced by the US.

Strategic enhancement Apache helicopters to boost Army's ground-attack capabilities The Apache AH-64E helicopters are known for their agility, firepower, and advanced targeting systems. They are considered a major boost to the Army's ground-attack capabilities. The Indian Air Force had earlier inducted 22 Apache helicopters under a separate 2015 agreement. However, the Indian Army is still waiting for its share of these advanced combat helicopters.

Operational readiness Critical gap in operational readiness along western front The Army Aviation Corps had raised its first Apache squadron at Nagtalao, Jodhpur, in March 2024. Despite pilots and ground staff being trained and ready for flight operations, the squadron has been without attack helicopters since its raising. This delay has created a critical gap in the Army's operational readiness along the western front.

Current capabilities Indian Army's existing fleet of helicopters The Indian Army's Aviation Corps plays a vital role in frontline operations, reconnaissance, and casualty evacuation. Its existing assets include the indigenous Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Dhruv, which was grounded earlier this year after an incident involving an Indian Coast Guard ALH in January. Limited approvals were granted for Dhruv operations post the Pahalgam attack due to security concerns.