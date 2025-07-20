Indian Army's 1st batch of Apache helicopters to arrive soon
What's the story
The Indian Army is set to receive its first batch of three Apache attack helicopters on July 22, according to India Today, which cited sources familiar with the delivery schedule. The helicopters are part of a $600 million deal signed with the United States in 2020 for six units. The initial delivery was expected between May and June 2024, but has been delayed to December 2024 due to supply chain disruptions and technical issues faced by the US.
Strategic enhancement
Apache helicopters to boost Army's ground-attack capabilities
The Apache AH-64E helicopters are known for their agility, firepower, and advanced targeting systems. They are considered a major boost to the Army's ground-attack capabilities. The Indian Air Force had earlier inducted 22 Apache helicopters under a separate 2015 agreement. However, the Indian Army is still waiting for its share of these advanced combat helicopters.
Operational readiness
Critical gap in operational readiness along western front
The Army Aviation Corps had raised its first Apache squadron at Nagtalao, Jodhpur, in March 2024. Despite pilots and ground staff being trained and ready for flight operations, the squadron has been without attack helicopters since its raising. This delay has created a critical gap in the Army's operational readiness along the western front.
Current capabilities
Indian Army's existing fleet of helicopters
The Indian Army's Aviation Corps plays a vital role in frontline operations, reconnaissance, and casualty evacuation. Its existing assets include the indigenous Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Dhruv, which was grounded earlier this year after an incident involving an Indian Coast Guard ALH in January. Limited approvals were granted for Dhruv operations post the Pahalgam attack due to security concerns.
Inventory expansion
Arrival of Apache helicopters will enhance Army's offensive capabilities
The Corps also operates other helicopters like the Rudra for close air support, Cheetah and Chetak for reconnaissance/logistics, and Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) for high-altitude offensive missions. Fixed-wing aircraft such as Dornier 228 are used for reconnaissance/logistics/communication. The arrival of Apache helicopters is expected to enhance the Army's ability to conduct offensive/defensive operations along the western frontier amid ongoing operational priorities.