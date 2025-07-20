SC to hear case on summoning advocates by probe agencies

The Supreme Court will hear a suo motu case on Monday, July 21, concerning the summoning of advocates by probe agencies. The bench, headed by Chief Justice BR Gavai and comprising Justices K Vinod Chandran and NV Anjaria, will take up the matter. The case is related to the issue that arose after senior lawyers Arvind Datar and Pratap Venugopal were summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Policy change ED's circular on advocates' summons After the controversy over summoning advocates, the ED issued a circular stating that no summons should be issued to any advocate under Section 132 of the Bhartiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA), 2023. The agency said exceptions would only be made with prior approval from its director. This came after Datar and Venugopal were summoned for advising Care Health Insurance Limited on an employee stock ownership plan given to Rashmi Saluja, former chairperson of Religare Enterprises.

Professional backlash Condemnation from Supreme Court Bar Association The Supreme Court Bar Association and the Supreme Court Advocates-on-Record Association had condemned the ED's action, calling it a "disturbing trend." They urged Chief Justice of India to take suo motu cognizance of the issue. On June 25, a Supreme Court bench observed that allowing police or probe agencies to summon lawyers directly would undermine legal autonomy and threaten justice administration independence.

Legal inquiry Questions framed by the Supreme Court bench The Supreme Court bench had framed questions on whether investigating agencies could summon lawyers directly for advising clients. They asked if judicial oversight should be prescribed in exceptional cases where the lawyer's role is more than just legal advice. The issue came up while hearing a plea from a Gujarat-based advocate challenging a high court order summoning him before police in his client's case.