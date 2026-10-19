Army's 60 Rashtriya Rifles uncover terror stash in Rajouri district
India
Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir just uncovered a hidden terror stash inside a forest cave in Rajouri district.
Acting on a tipoff, the Army's 60 Rashtriya Rifles launched the operation in the morning and found nine grenade-launcher grenades, an AK-47 magazine, and 18 rounds of ammo, all tucked away to avoid detection this evening.
Security teams intensify searches in Rajouri
With this find, security teams have stepped up searches nearby to make sure nothing else slips through.
Officials say these efforts are all about keeping the region safer and stopping any potential threats before they start.