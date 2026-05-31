Aroop Biswas booked over ticket scandal at Kolkata Messi event
India
Things got messy at Lionel Messi's Kolkata event last December, literally.
Police have now booked former sports minister Aroop Biswas after organizer Satadru Dutta accused him of forcing out 22,000 free tickets, including VIP passes that ended up being sold on the black market.
The chaos led to overcrowding and security issues, cutting Messi's appearance down to just 20 minutes.
Satadru Dutta plans 2 50L/cr suits
Dutta, who spent 38 days in jail after the fiasco, says he stayed quiet because of threats and feels he was made a scapegoat.
With a new sports minister promising to reopen the investigation, Dutta plans to hit Biswas and others with two ₹50-crore lawsuits for damages and defamation.