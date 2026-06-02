Aroop Biswas summoned over alleged role in Kolkata Messi event

Salt Lake Stadium overcrowded, Messi left

The stadium was packed way beyond capacity, with unauthorized people sneaking in and fans who paid good money unable to see Messi or enjoy the show.

The chaos got so bad that Messi left amid the commotion, and frustrated attendees ended up vandalizing parts of the stadium.

With political controversy swirling and calls for a deeper investigation, Biswas's police summons is part of an ongoing probe into what went wrong during one of India's most anticipated football events.