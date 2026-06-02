Aroop Biswas summoned over alleged role in Kolkata Messi event
Former West Bengal sports minister Aroop Biswas has been called in by police to explain his role in the messy Lionel Messi event at Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium back in December 2025.
The night was supposed to be a big deal for Indian football fans, but things went sideways: event organizer Satadru Dutta accused Biswas of extortion and criminal intimidation, saying he misused tickets and passes.
Salt Lake Stadium overcrowded, Messi left
The stadium was packed way beyond capacity, with unauthorized people sneaking in and fans who paid good money unable to see Messi or enjoy the show.
The chaos got so bad that Messi left amid the commotion, and frustrated attendees ended up vandalizing parts of the stadium.
With political controversy swirling and calls for a deeper investigation, Biswas's police summons is part of an ongoing probe into what went wrong during one of India's most anticipated football events.