Around 1.7 million Maharashtra government employees begin indefinite strike over pensions

Employees demand recruitment and pension restoration

Employees want better career growth (like the Assured Career Progression Scheme), an increase in retirement age to 60, and urgent recruitment since 35% of posts are vacant and workloads are piling up.

They're also pushing for a cashless health insurance plan and restoration of the Old Pension Scheme for teachers hired before November 2005.

Some demands have been pending for last 15 to 20 years. One union leader said the government has failed to address the pending issues and questions whether it is deliberately ignoring them.

Emergency services will keep running during the strike.