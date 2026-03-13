Arrested in March 2026; he denies surrender: Update

Maoist's surrender leaves only 1 top leader active

Devuji's surrender is a big deal because he was one of the last remaining senior leaders, with a ₹1.5 crore bounty on his head.

His exit leaves only one top Maoist leader still active, seriously weakening the group just as India pushes to end Naxalism by March 2026.

This surrender followed behind-the-scenes talks and follows hundreds of other Maoists giving up arms recently, a sign that security efforts are making an impact.

Police described it as a major milestone, hinting at real change ahead for affected regions.