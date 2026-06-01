Arun Bothra warns Indians: behave abroad or face travel restrictions

Bothra stresses passport responsibility citing Thailand

Bothra's message is clear: having an Indian passport isn't just about rights—it's about representing the country well.

He said, "Having an Indian passport is not just a right. It also comes with the responsibility to respect local laws, behave properly in public, and protect the country's image."

He pointed to Thailand recently scrapped its 60-day visa-free scheme for 93 countries, including India, as an example of how poor conduct can impact travel opportunities for all.