Arun Bothra warns Indians: behave abroad or face travel restrictions
Arun Bothra, a senior IPS officer, has called out the misbehavior of some Indian travelers overseas, like dancing in supermarkets and causing public disturbances, which could actually make getting visas tougher for everyone.
He suggested that those who hurt India's reputation abroad might face travel restrictions.
Bothra stresses passport responsibility citing Thailand
Bothra's message is clear: having an Indian passport isn't just about rights—it's about representing the country well.
He said, "Having an Indian passport is not just a right. It also comes with the responsibility to respect local laws, behave properly in public, and protect the country's image."
He pointed to Thailand recently scrapped its 60-day visa-free scheme for 93 countries, including India, as an example of how poor conduct can impact travel opportunities for all.