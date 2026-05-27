Arun Kumar Tiwari dies on Everest, family leaves body India May 27, 2026

Arun Kumar Tiwari, a 53-year-old senior director at an IT firm in Hyderabad, passed away on Mount Everest while descending after reaching the summit.

His family chose to leave his body on the mountain, respecting his love for the Himalayas and not wanting his body to undergo the difficult and disrespectful recovery process, his devabhoomi or spiritual home.