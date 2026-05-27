Arun Kumar Tiwari dies on Everest, family leaves body
India
Arun Kumar Tiwari, a 53-year-old senior director at an IT firm in Hyderabad, passed away on Mount Everest while descending after reaching the summit.
His family chose to leave his body on the mountain, respecting his love for the Himalayas and not wanting his body to undergo the difficult and disrespectful recovery process, his devabhoomi or spiritual home.
Family cited disfigurement risk on Everest
Bringing a body down from Everest is extremely tough and risky, and Tiwari's family didn't want him to be disfigured by the harsh conditions. Bharath Thammineni from Boots and Crampons confirmed their choice.
Tiwari was an avid mountaineer who had climbed peaks like Kilimanjaro and Kanchenjunga over two decades.
Sadly, another climber died during descent.