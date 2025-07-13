Arunachal Pradesh advances hydro-power projects

Major plants like Lower Subansiri and Dibang are in pipeline

Big names like NEEPCO, SJVN, and NHPC are now in charge—each taking on thousands of megawatts' worth of new capacity.

Thanks to Arunachal's river-rich landscape, there's huge potential here—about 67,000MW in total.

Major plants like Lower Subansiri (2,000MW by next year) and Dibang (2,880MW by 2032) are leading the way for India's renewable future.