Arunachal Pradesh advances hydro-power projects
Arunachal Pradesh is stepping up its green energy game with a massive push for hydro-power, planning projects worth over ₹1 lakh crore that aim to generate 18,000MW.
To speed things up, Chief Minister Pema Khandu has handed over delayed private projects to central government companies for quicker progress.
Big names like NEEPCO, SJVN, and NHPC are now in charge—each taking on thousands of megawatts' worth of new capacity.
Thanks to Arunachal's river-rich landscape, there's huge potential here—about 67,000MW in total.
Major plants like Lower Subansiri (2,000MW by next year) and Dibang (2,880MW by 2032) are leading the way for India's renewable future.