Myanmar refugees in Mizoram begin homeward journey India Jul 13, 2025

About 2,500 people from Myanmar who had taken shelter in Mizoram, India, are now returning home.

They crossed into India after fighting broke out on July 5 between two local groups—the Chinland Defence Force-Hualngoram and the Chin National Defence Force—in Myanmar's Chin State.

The violence pushed villagers from Khawmawi and Rihkhawdar to seek safety across the border.