Myanmar refugees in Mizoram begin homeward journey
About 2,500 people from Myanmar who had taken shelter in Mizoram, India, are now returning home.
They crossed into India after fighting broke out on July 5 between two local groups—the Chinland Defence Force-Hualngoram and the Chin National Defence Force—in Myanmar's Chin State.
The violence pushed villagers from Khawmawi and Rihkhawdar to seek safety across the border.
Clashes between 2 camps
During the clashes, the CNDF took over eight camps belonging to CDF-Hualngoram, including their main base at Tuichirh.
Five CDF-Hualngoram members were injured; one needed hospital care.
In Zokhawthar, civil society groups stepped up with food and essentials for those displaced.
Political adviser Lalmuanpuia Punte also visited to encourage talks between both sides and support peace efforts.