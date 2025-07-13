Next Article
Floods disrupt Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage near Nepal-China border
Flooding has seriously disrupted the Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage after the Miteri Bridge near Rasuwagadhi was washed away on July 8.
This bridge was a main route for pilgrims heading to Tibet, so its loss has left many travel plans up in the air and raised concerns about safety.
Nepal trekking association's request to China
Nepal's trekking association (TAAN) is asking China to quickly open up new routes through Tatopani, Korola, and Hilsa.
They're also urging Nepal's government to speed up visa processing with help from the Chinese Embassy.
With over 25,000 Indian pilgrims expected after five years, everyone's hoping for a smooth solution soon.