Floods disrupt Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage near Nepal-China border India Jul 13, 2025

Flooding has seriously disrupted the Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage after the Miteri Bridge near Rasuwagadhi was washed away on July 8.

This bridge was a main route for pilgrims heading to Tibet, so its loss has left many travel plans up in the air and raised concerns about safety.