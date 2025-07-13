J&K LG asserts terrorism nearing its end
Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, says terrorism in the region is "taking its last breath," following the tragic April 22 Pahalgam attack.
The attack tried to stir fear and divide communities, but Sinha believes local unity is a real turning point.
Amarnath Yatra back on
After the attack, several tourist spots were shut for safety; now, some have reopened with tighter security. The Amarnath Yatra pilgrimage is back on too, thanks to extra protection.
Sinha's team also fired 77 government employees linked to terrorism and has stepped up support for victims—offering financial help and restoring damaged property.
No talks with Pakistan on terrorism
Sinha made it clear there will be no talks with Pakistan on terrorism.
He highlighted that strikes and stone-pelting have stopped, cinemas are reopening, tourism is growing again, and statehood will return as per the central government's schedule.