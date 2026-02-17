Arunachal Pradesh: Army, Air Force join to douse forest fire
India
A huge forest fire has been burning in Walong, Arunachal Pradesh since February 13.
The Army, Air Force, and local authorities have joined forces to put it out and protect the area, even with tough terrain and tricky weather making things harder.
Troops commended for prompt response on ground
Teams are working nonstop with special equipment and helicopters for water drops and scouting missions.
Early reports point to dry plants and weather as likely causes.
Officials say they've made "significant progress" so far, with troops being commended for their prompt response on the ground.