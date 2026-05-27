Arunachal Pradesh, Greenko Demwe Power Ltd build 1,750 MW hydropower
India
Arunachal Pradesh just teamed up with Greenko Demwe Power Ltd to build a massive hydropower project on the Lohit River, near Parasuram Kund.
This Demwe Lower project is set to generate 1,750 MW of electricity, and aims to support India's growing energy needs in a sustainable way.
Arunachal dam and reservoir boost economy
The project includes a huge dam and reservoir, and will bring more than just electricity: it promises new jobs, infrastructure development and improved connectivity, and increased economic activity for Arunachal Pradesh.
With easy access from Assam's Dibrugarh Airport and Tinsukia Station, it's expected to give the whole area a real boost in both infrastructure and opportunities.