Arunachal Pradesh's Keyi Panyor cloudburst kills 3 isolates 7 districts
A major cloudburst hit Arunachal Pradesh's Keyi Panyor district on June 24, triggering landslides and flash floods that cut off road access to seven districts.
The crucial Hoj-Potin stretch of NH-13 is now closed, leaving places like Lower Subansiri and Upper Subansiri isolated.
Sadly, three people lost their lives, two are still missing, and several homes in the NEEPCO colony were destroyed.
Repairs may take over a week
Repair teams are struggling to restore the main highway as heavy rain keeps coming down and fuel for machinery runs low.
Papum Pare Deputy Commissioner Lobsang Tsering says it could take over a week to fix things.
For now, only the Sagalee-Parang road is open for essential travel.
Authorities are asking everyone to avoid unnecessary trips while they work to reconnect the region.