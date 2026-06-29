Arunachal villagers claim Chinese troops occupying Indian territory
What's the story
The Nah tribal community in Arunachal Pradesh has raised concerns over alleged Chinese encroachments along the international border. They claim that the People's Liberation Army (PLA) of China has taken control of a large part of their grazing, hunting, and agricultural lands in the Upper Subansiri district over the last six years. The allegations were detailed in a memorandum submitted to the deputy commissioner of Upper Subansiri by Keru Chader, president of Nah Welfare Society (NWS).
Allegations detailed
PLA expanding presence along international border
"Our ancestral lands...are now under the occupation of the Chinese PLA," Chader said, according to The Times of India. The NWS has alleged that the Chinese government has been rapidly expanding its control over areas along the international border by strategically occupying key sites. They have allegedly engaged in activities at five locations within the Taksing revenue circle in Upper Subansiri district. These include Oying in Asaphila, Paniar (Chujarta), Marpan (Marnafe), Potrang (Lake), and Tindingtang (TG).
Infrastructure concerns
PLA constructing military camps inside Indian territory
The memorandum also claimed that the PLA has constructed military camps and roads inside Indian territory. Chader expressed confidence in the Indian Army but stressed that its efforts are not enough to stop these encroachments. "The intention and speed of the present activities of the Chinese PLA at Taksing area is very alarming and a matter of grave concern for us," he wrote in the memorandum.
Political response
MLA calls for official verification
Nakap Nalo, the MLA from Nacho constituency, has called for official verification of these allegations as they pertain to national security. "The allegations need to be officially confirmed by the administration," Nalo was quoted as saying. He added that there are obvious concerns regarding these allegations since it's a national issue. However, neither the district administration nor the state government has yet officially responded to these claims.