Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia to boycott excise policy hearings
India
Top Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia, have decided to boycott court hearings in the ongoing excise policy case.
The move, announced by Durgesh Pathak, comes after the party raised concerns about bias and conflicts of interest in the legal process.
AAP leaders distrust trial, visit Rajghat
AAP leaders say they do not trust they will get a fair trial, with Sisodia openly doubting the chances of an unbiased verdict.
Still, Kejriwal has shared that he believes in the judiciary overall, pointing out he has been granted bail before.
As a show of unity during this tense time, both Kejriwal and Sisodia also visited Rajghat to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.