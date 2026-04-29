Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia to boycott excise policy hearings

AAP leaders distrust trial, visit Rajghat

AAP leaders say they do not trust they will get a fair trial, with Sisodia openly doubting the chances of an unbiased verdict.

Still, Kejriwal has shared that he believes in the judiciary overall, pointing out he has been granted bail before.

As a show of unity during this tense time, both Kejriwal and Sisodia also visited Rajghat to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.