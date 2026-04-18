Aryaman Raghuvanshi and Shaurya Gupta arrested in Muzaffarnagar for assault
India
Aryaman Raghuvanshi, son of former Uttar Pradesh minister Sudhir Kumar Baliyan, and Shaurya Gupta were arrested in Muzaffarnagar on Saturday.
They're accused of harassing a 25-year-old woman outside her home, allegedly using abusive language and obscene gestures, and even assaulting her family when they intervened.
CCTV identifies suspects, assault charges filed
Police quickly identified the two using CCTV footage from the area and recovered their scooter.
Superintendent Amrit Jain confirmed charges have been filed for assaulting the woman and disturbing public peace.
Meanwhile, Baliyan called the case politically motivated, insisting the allegations are politically motivated.