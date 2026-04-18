Aryaman Raghuvanshi and Shaurya Gupta arrested in Muzaffarnagar for assault India Apr 18, 2026

Aryaman Raghuvanshi, son of former Uttar Pradesh minister Sudhir Kumar Baliyan, and Shaurya Gupta were arrested in Muzaffarnagar on Saturday.

They're accused of harassing a 25-year-old woman outside her home, allegedly using abusive language and obscene gestures, and even assaulting her family when they intervened.