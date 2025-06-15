Char Dham Yatra crash: Aviation ministry suspends Aryan Aviation's operations
What's the story
The Ministry of Civil Aviation has suspended Aryan Aviation's operations for the Char Dham Yatra with immediate effect after a fatal helicopter crash near Kedarnath on Sunday.
The incident claimed all seven lives on board, including the pilot.
The ministry noted that the helicopter was reportedly airborne despite poor visibility and extensive clouding at the valley entry area.
Statement
Controlled flight into terrain (CFIT) may have caused the crash
The Ministry of Civil Aviation said, "Preliminary indications suggest that the probable cause may be Controlled Flight into Terrain (CFIT), with the helicopter reportedly airborne despite poor visibility and extensive clouding at the valley entry area."
"Aviation safety is non-negotiable and that no operator should undertake flights in violation of weather-related and other protocols," it added.
Action taken
Licenses of both pilots have been suspended for 6 months
The ministry said that two helicopters belonging to M/s TransBharat Aviation—VT-TBC (PIC: Capt Yogesh Grewal, CPL(H)-1453) and VT-TBF (PIC: Capt Jitender Harjai, CPL(H)-1046)—"were found to have been airborne under similar unsuitable weather conditions."
Consequently, the licenses of both pilots have been suspended for six months.
Incident report
Bell 407 helicopter crashed in forest area in Rudraprayag
The Aryan Aviation Bell 407 helicopter (Reg. VT-BKA) was operating the sector "Shri Kedarnath Ji - Aryan Helipad, Guptkashi" when it crashed in a forest area in Rudraprayag.
The helicopter had taken off from Guptkashi at 05:10 hours and landed at Shri Kedarnath Ji Helipad at 05:18 hours before taking off again for Guptkashi.
It is reported to have crashed near Gaurikund between 05:30-05:45 hours.
State response
Uttarakhand govt suspends helicopter services on Char Dham Yatra route
In light of the incident, the Uttarakhand government has temporarily suspended helicopter services on the Char Dham Yatra route for two days.
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held an emergency meeting and ordered a high-level probe into the crash.
He emphasized that protecting lives is the government's top priority, and any negligence will be strictly punished.
Safety measures
CM calls for immediate installation of advanced weather forecasting systems
Dhami has directed the officials to prepare a strict Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for heli operations and set up a command and coordination center in Dehradun for safer oversight.
The CM also called for the immediate installation of advanced weather forecasting systems in the Himalayan region, insisting that only experienced pilots be allowed to fly in these high-altitude areas.