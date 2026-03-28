Aryan Chauhan, Youth Congress member, injured escaping Mashobra abduction

Manish Verma and Tashi Negi arrested

Among those caught are Manish Verma, the alleged mastermind, and former constable Tashi Cheering Negi, both with criminal backgrounds.

Police also recovered an airgun and 10 live 12-bore cartridges (recovered from Manish Verma) and an Alto with a fake registration plate that was found abandoned; another accused is alleged to have repainted and tampered with the vehicle.

Investigators believe Aryan was supposed to be held at a Shimla homestay.

His father, Naresh Chauhan, said he was shocked but admitted that being in the public eye can sometimes bring these risks.