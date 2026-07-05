As of July 5 Bihar's rainfall down 55% amid heat

Bihar paddy yields could fall 40%+

The lack of rain has slowed paddy planting and crop growth, especially where fields rely on natural rainfall.

With irrigation systems stretched and crops suffering from heat stress, experts warn that paddy yields might drop by more than 40% in drought-hit areas.

Maize and pulses could also see declines of up to 25%.

If the weather doesn't turn around soon, Bihar's role as a major rice and pulse producer could be seriously impacted.