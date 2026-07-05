As of July 5 Bihar's rainfall down 55% amid heat
India
Bihar's farming season is off to a rough start, thanks to a weak and late monsoon.
As of July 5, rainfall is down by 55%, with all 38 districts reporting less rain than usual, some even missing more than 60%.
High temperatures are making things tougher, leaving fields dry and farmers worried.
Bihar paddy yields could fall 40%+
The lack of rain has slowed paddy planting and crop growth, especially where fields rely on natural rainfall.
With irrigation systems stretched and crops suffering from heat stress, experts warn that paddy yields might drop by more than 40% in drought-hit areas.
Maize and pulses could also see declines of up to 25%.
If the weather doesn't turn around soon, Bihar's role as a major rice and pulse producer could be seriously impacted.