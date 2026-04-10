Ashok Kharat arrested for rape now accused of ₹8.76cr fraud
India
Ashok Kharat, a self-styled godman already under arrest in a rape case, is now accused of swindling ₹8.76 crore meant for religious events.
The complaint comes from chartered accountant Lalit Pophale, who says Kharat took advantage of his position to pull off the scam.
Police have launched an official investigation into these financial allegations.
NCP leader Rupali Chakankar steps down
Turns out the scandal isn't just about money: there's political drama as well.
NCP leader Rupali Chakankar stepped down from her post after it came out she was a trustee in Kharat's organization.
The case is sparking conversations about trust and accountability that go beyond just legal trouble.