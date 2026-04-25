Ashok Lahiri named NITI Aayog vice chairman, Gobardhan Das member India Apr 25, 2026

Big moves at India's top policy think tank: Ashok Lahiri has been named vice chairman and Gobardhan Das joins as a member of NITI Aayog.

Both hail from West Bengal and bring serious expertise: Lahiri is an economist and a current BJP MLA, while Das is known for his scientific research.

They will be working closely with PM Modi on shaping national policies.