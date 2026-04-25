Ashok Lahiri named NITI Aayog vice chairman, Gobardhan Das member
India
Big moves at India's top policy think tank: Ashok Lahiri has been named vice chairman and Gobardhan Das joins as a member of NITI Aayog.
Both hail from West Bengal and bring serious expertise: Lahiri is an economist and a current BJP MLA, while Das is known for his scientific research.
They will be working closely with PM Modi on shaping national policies.
Lahiri government advisory, Das immunology contributions
Lahiri has advised the Indian government before, worked with global financial institutions, and studied at the Delhi School of Economics and Presidency University.
Das leads IISER Bhopal, has taught at JNU, and has made global contributions to immunology research.