Ashok Lahiri set to become NITI Aayog vice chairman India Apr 25, 2026

Ashok Lahiri, a well-known economist and BJP MLA from West Bengal, is set to become the new vice chairman of NITI Aayog.

He's got some serious experience: he was India's chief economic adviser in the 2000s and helped shape national finance policy.

The timing is interesting too, since West Bengal is in the middle of state elections.