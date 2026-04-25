Ashok Lahiri set to become NITI Aayog vice chairman
India
Ashok Lahiri, a well-known economist and BJP MLA from West Bengal, is set to become the new vice chairman of NITI Aayog.
He's got some serious experience: he was India's chief economic adviser in the 2000s and helped shape national finance policy.
The timing is interesting too, since West Bengal is in the middle of state elections.
Gobardhan Das to join NITI Aayog
Alongside Lahiri, scientist Gobardhan Das is set to become a member.
Das heads the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Bhopal, and previously led research at Jawaharlal Nehru University.
Both Lahiri and Das are from West Bengal, making their appointments stand out even more during this election season.