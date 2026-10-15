Ashok Rawal arrested in Suigam for allegedly burning son Navghan
India
A deeply disturbing case has come out of Suigam, Gujarat, where Ashok Rawal was arrested for allegedly setting his two-and-a-half-year-old son, Navghan, on fire after pouring gasoline on him.
The incident happened on October 13 while Rawal was alone with his son; he then reportedly buried the body to cover up what he had done.
Rawal faces murder and tampering charges
The crime came to light after Rawal's uncle, Babubhai, reported it to the police.
Police later exhumed the child's body for an autopsy.
Rawal now faces murder and tampering with evidence charges as the local community tries to process this tragedy.