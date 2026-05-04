Ashoknagar tribal family carried daughter's body after hospital refused transport
India
In Madhya Pradesh's Ashoknagar district, a tribal family had to carry their 15-year-old daughter's body themselves after her postmortem because the hospital didn't provide any transport—even in the scorching heat.
Social worker Aditya Trivedi stepped in with a private car, calling out officials for not helping.
Public anger over police transport responsibility
Turns out, police are supposed to handle these arrangements, but delays are common.
Dr. YS Tomar from Bahadurpur Medical said he did not have specific details of the procedure, something that shouldn't happen in sensitive cases.
The incident has sparked public anger and calls for real accountability so families aren't left alone during such tough times.