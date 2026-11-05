Ashwini Vaishnaw announces about 18,000 special festival trains in Jaipur
India
Traveling home for the festivals just got easier: Indian Railways is adding about 18,000 special trains to handle the huge crowds expected during Durga Puja, Diwali, and Chhath.
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared the news from Jaipur, discussing upgraded passenger facilities.
Indian Railways upgrading 1,300 stations
Major stations like New Delhi and Udhna now have bigger waiting areas for up to 20,000 people, more toilets, and better ventilation.
Ticket counters have been shifted around to help everyone move faster.
Plus, there is a massive upgrade underway at 1,300 stations (400 already revamped) to make travel less stressful and more comfortable during these busy months.