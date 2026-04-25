Ashwini Vaishnaw announces Vande Bullet B-28 rollout and production 2027
India
Big news for train fans: India's Vande Bullet train prototype is set to roll out in 2027.
Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared that this homegrown B-28 model, jointly designed by ICF and BEML and manufactured at BEML's Aditya Plant, will start production in the latter half of 2027 at the new Aditya Plant, which uses cutting-edge robotic technology for super-precise manufacturing.
Vande Sleeper Bengaluru-Mumbai Chennai-Bengaluru 73 minutes
Vaishnaw also announced a new Vande Sleeper service between Bengaluru and Mumbai, with more coastal Karnataka connections coming soon.
Plus, he announced a high-speed rail project between Chennai and Bengaluru that could cut travel time to just 73 minutes, making city-hopping way easier.