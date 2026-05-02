Ashwini Vaishnaw launches 1st direct Vande Bharat Jammu Srinagar
Traveling between Jammu and Srinagar just got way easier!
The first-ever direct Vande Bharat Express was launched on May 1, 2026, promising to cut the trip down to about five hours, much faster than the long and often unpredictable road journey.
Flagged off by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, this new train is set to make life simpler for everyone heading up and down the valley.
Six-day schedule ₹665-715 fares
The train runs six days a week via the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link, leaving Jammu Tawi at 6:20am and reaching Srinagar by 11:10am (with stops at places like Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra and Banihal).
Chair Car tickets are priced between ₹665 to ₹715.
Bookings are already in high demand on IRCTC, so if you're planning a trip or just want a smoother commute, you might want to grab your seat early!