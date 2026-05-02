Ashwini Vaishnaw launches 1st direct Vande Bharat Jammu Srinagar India May 02, 2026

Traveling between Jammu and Srinagar just got way easier!

The first-ever direct Vande Bharat Express was launched on May 1, 2026, promising to cut the trip down to about five hours, much faster than the long and often unpredictable road journey.

Flagged off by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, this new train is set to make life simpler for everyone heading up and down the valley.