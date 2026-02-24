ASI report on Bhojshala site: Mosque built using Hindu temple parts
The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has told the Madhya Pradesh High Court that the Kamal Maula Mosque in Dhar's Bhojshala complex was built using pieces from older Hindu temples—think pillars, beams, and even 94 sculptures of deities like Ganesh and Brahma.
Their massive 2,000-page report also mentions ancient inscriptions and artifacts from the Paramara dynasty era.
Legal battle looms over site
This isn't just about history—it could shape who gets to use the site.
Hindus see it as a former Vagdevi temple, while one account states the mosque is claimed to date to the 11th century (about 950-1,000 years old, around c. 1000 CE).
With both sides gearing up for a legal face-off, the next hearing is set for March 16, 2026.
The outcome could influence access rights here and might even affect similar disputes elsewhere in India.