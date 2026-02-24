ASI report on Bhojshala site: Mosque built using Hindu temple parts

Legal battle looms over site

This isn't just about history—it could shape who gets to use the site.

Hindus see it as a former Vagdevi temple, while one account states the mosque is claimed to date to the 11th century (about 950-1,000 years old, around c. 1000 CE).

With both sides gearing up for a legal face-off, the next hearing is set for March 16, 2026.

The outcome could influence access rights here and might even affect similar disputes elsewhere in India.