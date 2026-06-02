Asiatic lion cubs die in Gujarat, Babesia suspected, officials monitor

Fifty Gujarat lions checked, 19 treated

Veterinary teams have checked on 50 wild lions in the area; all are healthy so far. 19 have already been treated for parasites, with the rest scheduled soon.

Daily patrols are now more frequent to catch any signs of illness early. 17 lions remain under observation just to be safe, and those near affected areas were isolated as a precaution.

The region is home to about 891 Asiatic lions across a huge area, so officials are staying alert but hopeful.