Asiatic lion cubs die in Gujarat, Babesia suspected, officials monitor
Eight lion cubs in Gujarat's Amreli and Gir Somnath districts died recently, likely from a tick-borne infection called Babesia.
In response, forest officials are ramping up health monitoring for Asiatic lions: think more deworming, de-ticking, and field surveillance.
Deputy Conservator Yogesh Desai reassured that local lions are not showing symptoms but said they are taking extra precautions.
Fifty Gujarat lions checked, 19 treated
Veterinary teams have checked on 50 wild lions in the area; all are healthy so far. 19 have already been treated for parasites, with the rest scheduled soon.
Daily patrols are now more frequent to catch any signs of illness early. 17 lions remain under observation just to be safe, and those near affected areas were isolated as a precaution.
The region is home to about 891 Asiatic lions across a huge area, so officials are staying alert but hopeful.