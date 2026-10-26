Assam arrests 17 over Sribhumi Bihu troupe attack during immersion

Police have filed an FIR under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for attempted murder and communal slurs, using digital evidence to make more arrests beyond the initial 13.

Assam's chief minister called the attack "The news of an attack on a Bihu troupe in Sribhumi is deeply disturbing and unfortunate. Bihu is the soul of Assam, our pride and our identity. We will never tolerate any insult to our culture and heritage. I have directed the @DGPAssamPolice to ensure immediate action against those responsible." and urged quick action, while several organizations in Barak Valley criticized poor security at the event.

Police say the investigation is continuing and more suspects may be identified through digital evidence.