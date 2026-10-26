Assam arrests 17 over Sribhumi Bihu troupe attack during immersion
In Assam's Sribhumi district, 17 youths were arrested for allegedly attacking a Bihu dance troupe during a Durga Puja procession on October 23.
The attackers reportedly shouted Jai Shri Ram and claimed to be from Bajrang Dal, though the group later denied any link.
The incident happened when Club Hindustan included the dancers in their immersion celebrations.
FIR filed under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita
Police have filed an FIR under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for attempted murder and communal slurs, using digital evidence to make more arrests beyond the initial 13.
Assam's chief minister called the attack "The news of an attack on a Bihu troupe in Sribhumi is deeply disturbing and unfortunate. Bihu is the soul of Assam, our pride and our identity. We will never tolerate any insult to our culture and heritage. I have directed the @DGPAssamPolice to ensure immediate action against those responsible." and urged quick action, while several organizations in Barak Valley criticized poor security at the event.
Police say the investigation is continuing and more suspects may be identified through digital evidence.