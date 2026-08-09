Assam begins damage survey after July 19 floods killed 99
Assam just kicked off a damage survey after the July 19 floods, which sadly took 99 lives and displaced over 8,500 people.
About 147,000 residents across 12 districts were hit hard, with Sibsagar, Charaideo, Jorhat, and Golaghat among the worst affected.
The survey runs till August 30 to help officials figure out who needs what.
Government teams record losses for compensation
Government teams are visiting families to record losses so they can roll out compensation by mid-September.
Depending on how much each family lost, support could range from ₹1.78 lakh up to over ₹3.5 lakh for those who lost everything.
There's also help for damaged crops and livestock, plus ₹1.2 lakh if your house was destroyed.
Immediate relief of ₹15,000 has already reached about 70,000 families. Other steps include waiving July electricity bills and offering ₹9 lakh per flood-related death, along with loan breaks and land tax exemptions to help people get back on their feet.