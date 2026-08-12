Assam CM backs Tibet Arunachal hydropower to curb Brahmaputra floods

Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma says major hydropower projects in Tibet and Arunachal Pradesh could be game-changers for controlling the Brahmaputra's floods.

But he's also worried about flooding from tributaries, pointing out, "We do not have any intervention in the tributaries. So, most of the floods are happening in areas dominated by tributaries. So, from Brahmaputra now we must shift our attention to tributaries."