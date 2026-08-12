Assam CM backs Tibet Arunachal hydropower to curb Brahmaputra floods
Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma says major hydropower projects in Tibet and Arunachal Pradesh could be game-changers for controlling the Brahmaputra's floods.
But he's also worried about flooding from tributaries, pointing out, "We do not have any intervention in the tributaries. So, most of the floods are happening in areas dominated by tributaries. So, from Brahmaputra now we must shift our attention to tributaries."
Micro-donations raise 142cr, rehab and repairs
Sarma shared that ₹142 crore has been raised through public micro-donations for flood relief.
The government is providing rehab funds for affected families and repairing damaged anganwadi centers and monasteries.
They're also checking if donations collected by YouTubers were used properly, making sure every bit of help really counts.