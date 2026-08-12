Assam CM Sarma to verify 72 YouTubers's flood relief funds

Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, has announced that the state will verify the flood relief funds raised by 72 YouTubers for recent flood relief.

While he thanked creators for stepping up to help, he emphasized making sure every rupee goes where it's needed: he said the funds would be used for the intended purpose.

Assam's floods this year have been devastating, with at least 721,000 people affected and 102 lives lost.