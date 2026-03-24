Assam declares public holiday on election day: Details here

BJP aims for 3rd straight win in Assam

This election is a big one: the BJP-led alliance is hoping for its third straight win in Assam. Meanwhile, Congress and AIUDF are stepping up to challenge them this time.

The entire state votes on the same day (instead of in phases), and there are reserved seats for SC and ST communities.

With many getting the day off to vote, turnout could really shape who leads Assam next.