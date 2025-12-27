Assam flags 10 lakh+ voters for removal or update in new draft list

Why should you care?

Over 10 lakh names are up for deletion or correction—nearly five lakh are people who've passed away, another five lakh have shifted polling stations, and there are thousands of duplicates too.

New polling stations are being added across the state, and voter numbers are being adjusted.

If your name needs fixing or you spot an issue, you can submit corrections until January 22; the final list drops February 10.

All this aims to make sure every vote counts—and only the right ones do—when Assam heads to the polls.