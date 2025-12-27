Next Article
Bengaluru man surrenders after fatal fight over wife's job
India
A tragic incident unfolded in north Bengaluru when Syed Zabi allegedly killed his wife, Ayesha Siddiqui (39), after ongoing arguments about her job at a massage parlor.
The disagreement escalated at their Agrahara Layout home on Tuesday night, ending in violence.
Police investigation underway
After the incident, Zabi turned himself in at Sampigehalli Police Station.
Police have registered a murder case and are looking into what led to the conflict, noting that tensions over Siddiqui's employment had been building for some time.
Investigators are also checking if there were any other factors involved.