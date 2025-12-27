Delhi's air pollution is hurting kids' brains, study finds India Dec 27, 2025

Delhi's polluted air isn't just tough on your lungs—it's now linked to higher rates of ADHD and more anxiety in kids.

Research from other regions has found that even small increases in PM2.5 during the first three years of life can raise the risk of ADHD by 11%.

A study in Odisha, India, found that children in highly polluted areas scored nearly 20 points lower on IQ tests than those in cleaner environments.

Long-term exposure can also mess with mood, memory, and may even up the chances of diseases like Alzheimer's.